Healthy New Year’s Resolutions for Children & Teens

I will drink reduced-fat milk​ and water most days. Soda and fruit drinks are only for special times.



I will take care of my skin by putting on sunscreen before I go outdoors on bright, sunny days. I will try to remember to stay in the shade whenever possible and wear a hat and sunglasses, especially when I'm playing sports.



I will try to find a sport (like basketball or soccer) or an activity (like playing tag, jumping rope, dancing or riding my bike) that I like and do it at least three times a week!



I will always wear a helmet when riding a bike, scooter or skateboard.



I will wear my seat belt every time I get in a car. I'll sit in the back seat and use a booster seat until I am tall enough to use a lap/shoulder seat belt.



I'll try to be friendly to kids who may have a hard time making friends by asking them to join activities such as sports or games.



I will tell an adult about bullying that I see or hear about to do what I can to help keep school safe for everyone.



I will keep my personal info safe and not share my name, home address, school name or telephone number on the Internet. Also, I'll never send a picture of myself to someone I chat with on the computer without asking my parent if it is okay.



I will try to talk with my parent or a trusted a dult when I have a problem or feel stressed.

